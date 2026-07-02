Netflix drops Heartstopper Forever Leavers’s Ball sneak peeks ahead of release – SEE HERE

Netflix has blessed fans with Heartstopper Forever sneak peeks of a Leavers’s Ball scene ahead of the film’s release on 17 July.

Concluding three seasons of the coming-of-age drama, Heartstopper Forever will mark the final chapter of Nick and Charlie’s love story.

The final film will see fan favourites return, with leading actors Kit Connor and Joe Locke picking up from season 3 (2024), exploring Nick heading to university while Charlie stays behind at Truham Grammar School.

Joe Loke and Kit Connor lead the Heartstopper Forever sneak peeks

The newly released images show the Heartstopper cast behind the scenes, whilst their characters say their goodbyes to one another before entering a new chapter of their lives.

Connor and Locke lead the images, both dressed smartly in black suits with matching bow ties.

Rhea Norwood and Corinna Brown follow, posing for the camera, whilst William Gao and Tobie Donovan line up with the lead cast, saying farewell to one of the most iconic coming-of-age friendships on screen.

Yasmin Finney, Jenny Walser, Kizzy Edgell, Leila Khan say farewell to Heartstopper

Yasmin Finney, Jenny Walser, Kizzy Edgell, Leila Khan and more also feature in the behind-the-scenes snaps.

Earlier this month, Netflix dropped the Heartstopper Forever trailer, showing Nick and Charlie addressing the future of their long-distance relationship as the pair go their separate ways.

“Everyone thinks teenage relationships don’t last,” Charlie says in the two-minute trailer. “Guess I’m an optimist then,” Nick replies.

The trailer is soundtracked by Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Stupid Song’, taken from her third studio album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.

Who stars in Heartstopper Forever?

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent

Will Gao as Tao Xu

Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson

Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson

Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney

Jenny Walser as Tori Spring

Fisayo Akinade as Mr Ajayi

Nima Taleghani as Mr Farouk

Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid

Bradley Riches as James McEwan

Darragh Hand as Michael Holden

Eddie Marsan as Geoff Young

Heartstopper author Alice Oseman, who adapted their book series for the screen, described the film to Tudum as “an exploration of time, memory, love, pain, the changing of the seasons, endings and beginnings, and the core element of Heartstopper: the ordinary magic of our everyday lives”.

The behind-the-scenes images coincide with Oseman’s Heartstopper Volume 6 release today (2 July), the final instalment of their award-winning book series.

Though not all hope is lost, as the author has announced an international book tour from July to November 2026.

Heartstopper Forever comes out exclusively on Netflix on 17 July 2026.