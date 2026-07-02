Attitude Magazine Foundation announces Oliver Pike as new CEO

On the eve of the 10th annual PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways, and the Pride in London weekend, Attitude is delighted to announce the appointment of Oliver (Olly) Pike as the new CEO of the Attitude Magazine Foundation, effective 1 October 2026.

The registered charity, founded in summer 2018, has raised and distributed more than £600,000 for LGBTQ+ causes through corporate support, Attitude’s award-winning live events and individual donations from readers and supporters via Just Giving.

“This new appointment of a former Pride Award winner”, says Attitude managing director and Foundation chairman Darren Styles OBE, “represents a new phase of operations intended to give this incredible brand and its charitable enterprise the drive, dynamism and personality that it deserves. Olly will start to implement new initiatives on a transitional, part-time basis in the coming weeks, but join us full-time come the autumn.

“Olly is a popular, active and visible member of London’s LGBTQ+ community” – Darren Styles OBE announcing Oliver (Olly) Pike as the new CEO of the Attitude Magazine Foundation

Olly Pike (Image: Ciáran Christopher/@ciaran.christopher)

“Olly is a popular, active and visible member of London’s LGBTQ+ community and brings with him a network of valuable connections and donors, plus a unique understanding of both charity administration and life in the front line of advocacy.”

The new Foundation CEO will be known to many as the founder of Pop ’n’ Olly, the creator of a fantastic educational outreach programme for schools and the publisher of a series of award-winning primary school books, an organisation that has previously enjoyed Attitude’s support, and will continue to do so.

Pike says he is “radiating with joy” to be named the new CEO of the Attitude Magazine Foundation

Olly Pike (Image: Ciáran Christopher/@ciaran.christopher)

Said Pike, the new Attitude Magazine Foundation CEO: “Coming from a grassroots organisation myself, I have first-hand understanding of the enormous efforts and financial struggles involved in creating meaningful and long-lasting change. Many individuals and initiatives can often be overlooked while valiantly working on our frontlines.

“I’m lucky enough to have experienced how support from the Attitude Magazine Foundation can radically enhance a campaign, project, or specialised work that desperately needs backing. I am radiating with joy to have been granted this privileged opportunity. I can’t wait to dream up exciting ways of raising funds that will allow the change makers in our community to soar.”

Pike has appeared as a guest speaker at Parliament, London City Hall, and major education conferences including The Children’s Media Conference and the NEU LGBT+ Conference. He has also collaborated with major organisations including CBeebies, TATE Kids, Microsoft, Deliveroo and Leon Restaurants, combining creativity and education to champion inclusion and kindness for every child.

Alongside his presenting and writing, Pike is an accomplished performer with extensive stage experience. His theatre credits include We Will Rock You (West End & UK Tour), Dora the Explorer Live (West End & UK Tour), Peter & the Wolf (UK Tour), and numerous pantomimes including in leading roles such as Aladdin, Peter Pan and Jack and the Beanstalk. On television, he appeared in CBBC’s Trapped.