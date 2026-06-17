Kit Connor and Joe Locke star in Netflix’s Heartstopper Forever trailer

Netflix has unveiled the final-ever trailer for Heartstopper, giving fans one last glimpse ahead of the highly anticipated Heartstopper Forever film.

Concluding three seasons of the coming-of-age drama, Heartstopper Forever will mark the final chapter of Nick and Charlie’s love story, arriving on 17 July 2026.

The final film will see fan favourites return, with leading actors Kit Connor and Joe Locke picking up from season 3 (2024), exploring Nick heading to university while Charlie stays behind at Truham Grammar School.

Heartstoppper Forever will focus on the prospect of a long-distance relationship

Both actors also serve as executive producers on the film, marking a new creative step as they close out the adaptation.

The Heartstopper Forever trailer sees Nick and Charlie address the future of their long-distance relationship as the pair enter new eras of their lives.

“Everyone thinks teenage relationships don’t last,” Charlie says in the two-minute trailer. “Guess I’m an optimist then,” Nick replies.

The trailer is soundtracked by Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Stupid Song’, taken from her third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.

What is Heartstopper Forever about?

The official film synopsis reads: “In this final film, Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them.

“Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?”

Who stars in Heartstopper Forever?

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent

Will Gao as Tao Xu

Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson

Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson

Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney

Jenny Walser as Tori Spring

Fisayo Akinade as Mr Ajayi

Nima Taleghani as Mr Farouk

Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid

Bradley Riches as James McEwan

Darragh Hand as Michael Holden

Eddie Marsan as Geoff Young

Heartstopper author Alice Oseman, who adapted her book series for the screen, described the film to Tudum as “an exploration of time, memory, love, pain, the changing of the seasons, endings and beginnings, and the core element of Heartstopper: the ordinary magic of our everyday lives”.

Alice Oseman will release Heartstopper Volume 6 on 2 July

She said the film will be an “emotional send-off”, as well as a celebration of “what Heartstopper means to people”. Heartstopper Forever comes out via Netflix on 17 July 2026.

Before the final screen adaptation drops, the author’s book, Heartstopper Volume 6, will be published on 2 July 2026, marking the final instalment of the beloved queer coming-of-age love story.