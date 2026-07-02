Leeds Hunters make bid to host LGBTQ+ Rugby World Cup

Leeds Hunters, the northern LGBTQ+ inclusive rugby club, have made their bid to host the Bingham Cup and the Amanda Mark Cup in 2028.

The Bingham Cup is the world’s largest amateur rugby tournament for LGBTQ+ and inclusive rugby teams from across the globe, held every two years.

Expected to attract up to 4,000 players, Hunters player Nathan Martin described it to BBC News as a “rugby tournament like no other”.

“It’s about feeling connected” – Leeds Hunters player Nathan Martin on hosting the Bingham Cup

“It’s about feeling connected, it’s about being with other people that may be like you, may be different, but you’re welcome.”

The first Bingham Cup was held in San Francisco in 2002, in memory of Mark Bingham, a gay American rugby player who died in 9/11.

The LGBTQ+ rugby tournament has continued to honour Bingham’s legacy, expanding to a biennial event in 2004, and later introducing the Amanda Mark Cup for women’s teams under International Gay Rugby.

The Amanda Mark Cup welcomes trans women

The first full Amanda Mark Cup was held in 2022 in Ottawa, Canada, taking place alongside the Bingham Cup, followed by Rome in 2024.

Trans women are actively supported in the Amanda Mark Cup and are encouraged to participate, a stance welcomed by Leeds Hunters in a social media post.

“Leeds Hunters Rugby stands firmly in support of trans inclusion in rugby, reflecting both our club values and the spirit of the Bingham Cup and our IGR community,” the team wrote.

Leeds Hunters stands with the trans community

“Our priority remains that every player can take part with confidence, integrity and a genuine sense of belonging.”

The Leeds bid is for 24 to 29 July 2028 and is supported by Leeds Rhinos Foundation, Leeds Tykes, Leeds City Council and the University of Leeds.

Proposed venues include The Sycamores (West Park Leeds RUFC) for matches and Headingley Stadium for the final.

The International Gay Rugby will announce the host of Bingham Cup and the Amanda Mark Cup in due course

Player William McLean said hosting the event in Leeds would be “magical”. Speaking to BBC News, he added: “We’ve got the facilities, we’ve got the Otley Run. Can you imagine thousands of us descending on that in colourful kit? It would be absolutely magical.”

The International Gay Rugby (IGR) will announce the winning bid in the coming months.