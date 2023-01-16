Netflix cancels Uncoupled after only one season in

Add it to the growing list of LGBTQ shows being cancelled at the moment. Uncoupled, the Neil Patrick-Harris-helmed gay series has been canned by Netflix after one season.

Regrettably, the news was confirmed over the weekend by Variety. The series sees NPH star as 40-something Michael as he re-enters the New York gay dating scene after an unexpected breakup.

Uncoupled gained a 73% rating from critics on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and fared only slightly better with fans with a 75% rating.

Upon its release in July, the series was criticised as being unoriginal, dull, and an attempt by Darren Star to make a gay version of his acclaimed series Sex and the City.

Neil Patrick Harris in Uncoupled (Image: Netflix)

“We need a season 2.”

However, the show’s cancellation highlighted the love for the show.

“What the hell?” one person questioned on Twitter. They also asked Netflix to, “reconsider your terrible decision to cancel it”.

"What the hell?" one person questioned on Twitter. They also asked Netflix to, "reconsider your terrible decision to cancel it".

Similarly, the cancellation was labelled “disappointing,” by someone else. Someone else begged another streaming service to pick it up adding, “We need a season 2.”

Similarly, the cancellation was labelled "disappointing," by someone else.

Someone else begged another streaming service to pick it up adding, "We need a season 2."

Another Twitter user wrote: “I am beyond upset that @Netflix canceled Uncoupled. Whattttttt this show was fantastic!!!!”

Another Twitter user wrote: "I am beyond upset that @Netflix canceled Uncoupled. Whattttttt this show was fantastic!!!!"

Alongside NPH the eight-episode series stars Tuc Watkins, Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks, and Marcia Gay Harden.

NPH will be seen as Doctor Who’s “greatest enemy” in the upcoming 60th-anniversary series of the Time Lord drama. He will star opposite Sex Education‘s Ncuti Gatwa and Heartstopper‘s Yasmin Finney.

Star, continues to work with Netflix with Emily in Paris. Somehow the series is in its third season and with a fourth coming down the line.

Uncoupled joins First Kill, The Wilds, Q-Force, 1899, and The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself, which have all been cancelled in the last year.

Uncoupled is streaming on Netflix.