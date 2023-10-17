My Son’s A Queer: Rob Madge’s Olivier Award nominated play lands Broadway run

Rob Madge’s critically-acclaimed West End and Edinburgh Fringe Festival show My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) will arrive on Broadway next year.

The play started life at London’s Turbine Theatre before appearing at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022. Later, it returned to the capital for sell-out runs at the Garrick and Ambassadors Theatres.

Madge was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play and also won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Show.

Next, it will be taking to the US, with a 16 week-long run at the Lyceum Theatre – set to commence early next year.

“I wanted to pay justice and tribute to the families that are good, to the dads that are good” – Rob Madge

Performances will begin on 27 February, 2024, with opening night currently slated for 12 March.

Tickets for My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?)’s Broadway run can be purchased online here now.

The play heads to Broadway in early 2024 (Image: Mark Senior)

It’s been quite the year for Madge, whose success has only continued to build up in recent months.

The performer collected the Theatre Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar last Wednesday (11 October).

“The show happened because people would say, ‘My dad would never do that,’ or alternatively ‘My dad does this too, but I don’t really see that.’”

They went on to say that in the absence of positive stories about queer people and their families, “I wanted to pay justice and tribute to the families that are good, to the dads that are good.

“I feel very blessed. They are the most amazing people, my mum and dad, and I’m very lucky.”

Rob also discussed creating a safe space with My Son’s A Queer earlier this year. While the community loved the show, it got a negative response from many.

“I’d see people mocking my poster, the word ‘queer’ scared a lot of people, I’d hear people taking the piss out of it. I had a bottle thrown at me from the stage door across the street. I got called a groomer on a daily basis because I’m non-binary.”

They closed by sending a warm and loving message to the community telling everyone “We’re very normal, joyful, exciting people.”