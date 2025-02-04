Troye Sivan promises new music ‘inspired by sex’

Troye Sivan is hard at work on new music and he’s revealed one of his main sources of inspiration for the material – sex!

Speaking on the Grammys red carpet in an interview with Pride, Sivan was asked if upcoming music would follow similarly raunchy themes explored in parts of his last album. “I am really inspired by sex, so yeah I think so,” he answered.

Sivan was nominated at the award ceremony in Best Dance Pop Recording for ‘Got Me Started’ though he lost out to friend and collaborator Charli xcx. It was his second year in a row to be recognised in the category, having lost out the previous year when his single ‘Rush’ was pipped to the post by Kylie Minogue’s ‘Padam Padam’.

The artist walked the red carpet with his longtime collaborator Leland. He said of the pair: “We’re going into the studio tomorrow, literally! I feel so proud to be a gay man [and] to be a queer man today more than ever.”

The ‘Bloom’ singer also spoke about the need for queer representation in culture at this time. “[There’s an] unbelievable showing of resilience and strength. I think we have to look out for each other and have each other’s backs at the moment.”

Earlier this year Sivan’s manager Brandon Creed, whom he shares with Charli xcx and Ariana Grande, revealed the star would be focussing on new music this year, saying: “Troye is going to be in a creative year, hopefully making his next record,” Creed revealed. Sivan will be following up 2023’s Something To Give Each Other.

Last year, Attitude included the Australian singer’s Charli xcx remix of ‘Talk talk’ on our Top 10 Best LGBTQ+ Songs of 2024 and wrote about what we hope his new music could sound like, opining: “[The remix] is hopefully an indicator of where Sivan plans to take his sound in the future – away from the shmaltzy bedroom pop he cut his teeth with and straight back to the sweaty, heaving dancefloor he left us panting for more on with ‘Rush’ and ‘Got Me Started’.”