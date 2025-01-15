Charli xcx, Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande’s manager teases the trio’s plans for 2025

Brandon Creed, manager to a roster of our favourite pop stars including Charli xcx, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Troye Sivan, has spoken about his clients’ jampacked schedules for 2025.

In an interview with Billboard, Creed spoke about his role working with each of the stars to map out their year. Of Grande, Creed confirmed the calendar is looking airtight for the singer and actress, who will be starring in Wicked: For Good, the sequel to the 2024 blockbuster, which comes out in November.

“Ariana’s [year] is pretty mapped out. We know where she is going to be and what she’s going to be doing for the majority of the year,” Creed explained.

Similarly, Charli xcx’s plans for 2025 sound like they are sewn up, with the manager confirming the singer will continue to promote her critically acclaimed album Brat throughout the year, adding: “Same with Charli; Brat Summer, Fall, Winter is going to continue.” The singer already has a slew of festival dates announced, including a headline slot at Primavera Sound in Barcelona.

Demi Lovato fans will be relieved to hear that a new musical era is close on the horizon. “Demi hopefully will be starting her next era midway through the year,” Creed confirmed.

A colleague of Creed’s who also works with Lovato revealed: “She’s working on her album right now. And a key thing of our process has been allowing her to take that time that she needed and even encouraging it, because she is used to an industry that wants more and more and more.” Lovato’s last body of work came in 2023 with the release of REVAMPED, a collection of rock versions of her previous pop hits.

Also working on new music is Troye Sivan. “Troye is going to be in a creative year, hopefully making his next record,” Creed revealed. Sivan will be following up 2023’s Something To Give Each Other which saw the singer reach new heights with singles like ‘Rush’ and ‘Got Me Started’.

Creed also praised the stars for diversifying their work slate through pursuing opportunities beyond music. “[Ariana] got a Golden Globe nomination. That [was] amazing to see her get recognised. Troye and Demi have their own acting credits.

“I do particularly love the film and TV space. Charli’s pursuing that with a lot of success right now. That is exciting and inspiring to me, getting to be in all these different scenarios.”