Geri Halliwell left the Spice Girls 25 years ago: ‘3 days off primary school coz of this’

Today (Wednesday 31 May) marks the 25th anniversary of a moment that will forever go down in history.

On Sunday, 31 May 1998, Geri Halliwell confirmed her departure from the Spice Girls. We know!

“This is a message to the fans,” Ginger Spice wrote in a press statement at the time. “Sadly, I would like to confirm that I have left the Spice Girls.”

25 years ago today, Geri left the Spice Girls. pic.twitter.com/XOS3mfN7Z5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 31, 2023

“This is because of differences between us. I’m sure the group will continue to be successful and I wish them all the best.”

“I have no immediate plans. I wish to apologise to all the fans and to thank them and everyone who’s been there.”

Her announcement was controversial and heartbreaking for many. The group was due to embark on a North American tour, which they managed to complete without her.

Following Geri’s departure, the Spice Girls released the music video ‘Viva Forever’, featuring Geri’s likeness.

“Lots of love, Geri,” she signed off. “p.s. I’II be back.”

“3 days off primary school coz of this,” Rylan tweeted, reflecting on his childhood heartbreak.

3 days off primary school coz of this https://t.co/fUKnWFyYrH — R Y L A N (@Rylan) May 31, 2023

“there will be a nationwide minute’s silence at 11am,” one fan also jokingly tweeted.

Geri’s cryptic conclusion was followed, one year after leaving the girl power group, by Geri’s debut solo album, Schizophonic.

19 years after leaving, Geri apologised for leaving the band. In 2017, she tweeted in response to a fan account marking the anniversary of her exit.

“I’m sorry about that… everything works out in the end, that’s what my mum says! X.”

The Spice Girls finally reunited with The Return of the Spice Girls Tour in 2007.

Since then, the band has repeatedly regrouped on several occasions including at the Closing Ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

Now, rumours are once again flying about the collective’s next appearance, with some speculating they could be gearing up for an imminent announcement.

We’re hoping for a surprise Glastonbury set!