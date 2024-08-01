Ricky Martin shuts down claims of a new romance: ‘Couldn’t be further from the truth’

Ricky Martin has laughed off reports he’s found himself a new beau, writing on social media “they couldn’t be further from the truth.”

The ‘Livin’ la Vida Loca’ singer, 52, broke off his six-year marriage to Jwan Yosef last year. At the time the couple said: “Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”

Martin and Yosef share two kids, Lucia and Renn. Martin also has twins – Valentino and Matteo – who he’s continued raising on his own.

The source of new rumours around Martin and his love life appears to be journalist José Manuel Parada who in July told the Y Ahora Sonsoles Spanish entertainment show that Martin and Nacho Palau, a sculptor and reality star, “were seen as more than affectionate.” The pair are reported to have been seen kissing backstage at a concert in A Coruña, Spain after Palau travelled 800KM to be at the show.

Furthermore, Y Ahora Sonsoles said Martin and Palau have maintained a “very close relationship as friends.” It also says other people saw that “the affection was evident” between them. When another Spanish-speaking program, En Casa Con Telemundo, picked up the story later on, Martin poured cold water on the idea of a new romance. He commented: “They couldn’t be further from the truth. We can only laugh.”

“I do see myself in another relationship” – Ricky Martin

Palau was previously in a relationship with singer Miguel Bosé from 1992 to 2018. The two are currently in a legal battle for custody of their four children. Bosé is a friend of Martin’s with the two having performed together in the past.

Speaking previously of his and Yosef’s relationship, Martin said: “Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children that we are going to raise together, and this is not a recent decision. We have been planning this situation for a long time, it’s pre-pandemic.”

Asked about possible future romances he told Telemundo last August, “Let’s take it easy. But yes, I do see myself in another relationship. I’m not talking about the near future, but I like being in love, I like being in a relationship, I like waking up in the morning to a morning kiss, breakfast, and complicity.”

Elsewhere, Martin’s ex-husband, Yosef, has recently posted a series of thirsty images on social media.