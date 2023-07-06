Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announce split after 6 years of marriage

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have announced that they are getting divorced after six years of marriage.

The two first connected on Instagram in 2015 and began dating in 2016. Martin confirmed in 2018 the pair had married.

In a statement shared with People, the ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ singer, 51, and the Syrian-Swedish artist, 38, said: “We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.”

They continued: “Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”

The two share two kids – Lucia and Renn, who were born in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Martin also has twins – Valentino and Matteo – who, People reports, he will continue to raise on his own.

Ricky Martin told Attitude in 2018 how the pair met via Instagram.

“I contacted him and we talked for six months. We were just sending messages, talking about life and existential issues. Nothing sexy, nothing sexual. It’s not that he was sending me sexy pictures and vice versa, I swear…

“But when I first saw him I said, ‘I am marrying this guy’. And apparently he said exactly the same thing. Obviously he only told me this later on, you have to keep it to yourself at first! But I lost my breath when I saw him. Six months’ build-up and it was very romantic.”