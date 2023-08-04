Ricky Martin speaks out on divorce from Ywan Josef: ‘This is not a recent decision – it’s pre-pandemic’

Ricky Martin has spoken publicly about his pending divorce from Jwan Yosef.

The ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ singer and his artist husband announced their separation on Instagram in July.

The guys have been together for eight years, married for six and are fathers to four kids. Identical twin boys Matteo and Valentino are 14 while their daughter Lucia is four and their third son, Renn, is three.

“Jwan and I will always be family”

Ricky reportedly told Telemundo [as translated by Hola!]: “When the public found out, we had already gone through a grieving process.”

“Jwan and I will always be family,” he furthermore added. “We have two children that we are going to raise together, and this is not a recent decision. We have been planning this situation for a long time, it’s pre-pandemic.”

Ricky also said of his relationship with his ex: “We look into each other’s eyes and smile, we hug each other, and we go through the ups and downs, we cry together, and we laugh together.”



On the future, the ‘She Bangs’ singer said: “It was seven or eight years [with Jwan]. I want to have a good time, I want to enjoy life… Let’s take it easy, but yes, I do see myself in another relationship. I’m not talking about the near future, but I like being in love, I like being in a relationship, I like waking up in the morning to a morning kiss, breakfast, and complicity.”

“Love, respect and dignity”

In their joint statement announcing the divorce last month, Ricky and Jwan said: “We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honouring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”