Mighty Hoopla announces brand new area The Gaybourhood

With festival season now peeping over the horizon, we’re starting to get excited about all this summer has in store for us.

And kicking us off, as always, is Mighty Hoopla which has just unveiled plans for a brand new area on the festival site this year.

A staple on any LGBTQ+ festival goer’s calendar, Hoopla always delivers a feel good weekend of pop nostaglia and raucous fun, and with a line-up that boasts names such as Kesha, Ciara, JADE, Heidi Montag, Erika Jayne and Hannah Diamond, this year is set to be no exception.

As well as the aforementioned names, the arrival of The Gaybourhood promises to bring even more fun to this year’s festival. The new area comprises three new stages: ‘Hay Girl Hay’, featuring “Queer C*ntry, Coyote Ugly-esque moments, body positive cowboys and bunking broncos,” the ‘Working Them’s Club’, a gender inclusive pub which looks to celebrate East London with cabaret performers and karaoke, and ‘The Dyke Bar’ featuring the team behind London’s UHaul Dykr Rescue club nights and shows.

The Gaybourhood, which was created in partnership with Grindr, also features The Bump stage from previous years.

“The Grindr Gaybourhood is your new big gay homebase – a place to play, do-si-do, and enjoy a meat raffle in a special new spot at Mighty Hoopla,” a post on the festival’s Instagram reads. “Our friends at @grindr will be running the joint, so you know you’ll be HOOKED UP right in the Gaybourhood…”

“Mighty Hoopla is an unapologetic, joyous celebration of our community and all things camp, queer, and gay – and has solidified itself as the must-go show-stopping community staple over the last few years,” said Tristan Pineiro, SVP Brand Marketing & Comms at Grindr. “We couldn’t be happier to kick off our Grindr Rides Europe Tour by co-creating our very own Gaybourhood experience (within an already iconic Gaybourhood) at the festival.”

Also returning is the Grindr bus where festival goers can climb aboard to shoot the perfect profile pic to use on the popular hook-up app. The bus boasts a full-service portrait photography studio, as well as drag performances, games, free swag, Grindr Unlimited giveaways, and more.

Mighty Hoopla takes place on 31 May & 1 June 2025. You can purchase tickets here.