Kesha and Ciara are to headline Mighty Hoopla 2025, it has been confirmed.

Ciara, best-known for hits like ‘Goodies’ and ‘Like a Boy’, will headline on the Friday. Meanwhile Kesha, whose biggest songs include ‘TiK ToK’ and ‘Your Love Is my Drug’, will perform on the Saturday.

Both are UK festival exclusives for 2025.

The London-based, LGBTQ-focused music festival will return to Brockwell Park from Friday 31 May to Saturday 1 June 2025. The festival’s 2024 outing was its most successful ever, with 60,000 people attending.

Other artists to join Ciara on the Friday include ‘Too Little, Too Late’ singer Jojo and Drag Race star Jimbo.

Jimbo recently won the Drag Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

Joining Kesha on the Saturday are Attitude Pride Award-winner and Eurovision champion Loreen, and returning performers Vengaboys.

Saturday tickets start from £69.50 plus booking fee, Sunday tickets start from £64.50 plus booking fee, and Weekend tickets start from £130.00 plus booking fee. For more information, visit the official Mighty Hoopla website.

“We have all poured nothing short of liquid joy into next year”

Speaking about next year’s festival, founder Glyn Fussell said: “It was always going to be hard to beat this year’s festival but I think the 2025 line up is the mightiest of Mighty Hooplas. We have all poured nothing short of liquid joy into next year. It’s a labour of love and it’s all because this community deserves to come together and celebrate en masse. Now, release the confetti!”

Co-founder Jamie Tagg adds: “It’s been such a joy to put this lineup together. It feels like the stars have finally aligned and allowed us to book so many acts we have wanted for years. With more stages, more production and more live artists than ever before, we hope to create another incredible weekend for our audience.”

“Also back for 2025 is Queertopia, a specially crafted stage showcasing the best up and coming names within the queer space,” added an insider. “Next year will see fast-rising Australian star Jude York, Turkish artist INJI, English singer/songwriter Hannah Diamond, Majur, one of the rising LGBTQIAP+ voices in Brazilian music, award winning songwriter charlieeeeee, drag excellence from Barbs and Yshee Black, alongside queer icon Princess Julia.”

Kesha image: Wikimedia Commons/Raph_PH