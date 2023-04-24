Michelle Visage and The Vivienne to host exclusive Eurovision 2023 viewing party in London

No Eurovision 2023 tickets? No problem. If you weren’t one of the lucky ones to snatch a ticket to the Eurovision final in Liverpool, we have the next best thing for you.

Drag Race UK goddesses Michelle Visage and The Vivienne will be hosting an exclusive live viewing party on 13 May in London. And the best thing? Tickets are completely free.

Sponsored by Barefoot Wine, this Eurovision party will inevitably be a night of outrageous indiscretions and musical exuberance. Wine, Michelle Visage, The Vivienne. Name a more iconic trio.

Michelle Visage will be hosting an exclusive Eurovision 2023 final viewing party on 13 May. (Image: Kit Oates)

And a Eurovision-inspired menu will be available, alongside props to add to the festivities – we’re hoping for lots of flag-waving and skirt-ripping.

Limited tickets are available from the event’s official Eventbrite page. Though the first batch has already been snapped up, a second will be available before the big night. So, we recommend following the page for updates.

With only 80 tickets are available, this really is an exclusive event. However, Barefoot Wine is also giving away two extra pairs on Instagram. Take a look at the pinned post on Barefoot Wine’s Insta to find out how to grab these.

Eurovision will be held in the UK this year, despite Ukraine being last year’s winner, due to the ongoing conflict in the country.

Last week at the Eurovision launch event, host Hannah Waddingham said the show would be all about “love, and joy, and music, and all our hands holding each other up and holding each other together.”

