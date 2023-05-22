Måneskin’s Victoria De Angelis says being queer in Italy is ‘uncomfortable’

Måneskin’s Victoria De Angelis has opened up about the challenges of being openly queer in Italy.

The bassist is part of the Eurovision-winning four-piece band who have gone on to have major success internationally.

The 23-year-old is accompanied by lead vocalist Damino David, guitarist Thomas Raggi, openly queer drummer Ethan Torchio.

With both De Angelis and Torchio identifying as queer, the band has championed the LGBTQ+ community.

London calling for real!! 🇬🇧❤️💋 We are absolutely madly in love with y’all #LoudKidsTour pic.twitter.com/Wz4kV0KM38 — MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) May 9, 2023

However, in their home of Italy LGBTQ+ rights are still trailing behind; same-sex marriage is still not recognised and there’s no formal protections for same-sex parents.

“It’s very conservative still, in Italy,” Victoria told Big Issue.

“It’s a very Catholic country and many, many people still believe, because of that, that it’s a sin to be homosexual. So that’s why many people still can’t get over this.”

“I remember when I first started dating girls, I felt people really staring,” she also added.

“These things can really make you uncomfortable, even if it’s not such a big deal compared to what other people deal with. But I still just wish it could be completely normal.”

“I remember when I first started dating girls, I felt people really staring”

However, Victoria shared she’s hopeful for the young generations, who she describes to be open-minded.

“I think that’s a step that is starting now in Italy but it’s still gonna need time.”

“We’re about freedom,” Victoria noted. “We want to spread the message of believing in yourself and finding the courage to be who you are.”

The band have been especially vocal when touring they in countries that hold anti-LGBT laws.

While in Poland in 2021, David and Raggi kissed onstage to protest ‘anti-LGBT zones.’

In an accompanying statement, the band shared: “Equal rights for the LGBTQIA+ community. We think that everyone should be allowed to do this without any fear.”

When the band walked the BRIT Awards red carpet last year, they spoke to Attitude about Italy’s ongoing LGBTQ+ battles.

Victoria shared at the time: “It’s basic human rights. So if there’s a lot of discrimination and violence I think that everyone needs to stand up and make people have knowledge and change the situation.”