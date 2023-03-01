Madonna was ‘paying for her late brother’s rehab before he died’

Madonna paid the bill for her late brother’s rehab care before his death, reports state.

Anthony Ciccone passed away at the age of 66 on Friday night (25 February).

Despite the siblings’ strained relationship, an insider told Page Six Madonna stepped in to pay for his rehabilitation.

Anthony, who was known to have battled alcoholism and homelessness during his lifetime, had been staying at a Michigan treatment centre. Additionally, Anthony’s cause of death is yet to be reported.

He is said to have often rejected help from Madonna and the rest of his family.

“Madonna helped to support her brother when he would accept that support,” one insider told Page Six.

“During his final months, he was in contact with family and Madonna, but this past week, he refused the support the rehab facility offered, and it was clear he was ready to move on.”

The ‘Vogue’ singer posted a tribute to her older brother on Tuesday on her Instagram story (28 February).

Madonna paid tribute to her late brother, Anthony Ciccone. (Image: Instagram/@madonna)

The black and white image, showing her sitting at a table with all her siblings during an evening out, was taken by photographer Bruce Weber in 1986, Sky News reports.

“Thank you for blowing my mind as a young girl and introducing me to Charlie Parker / Miles Davis / Buddhism / Taoism / Charles Bukowski / Richard Brautigan / Jack Kerouac / Expansive Thinking / Outside the Box,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

“You planted many important seeds,” she added.

Madonna, 64, has another older brother named Martin, who is 65.

The ‘Back That Up to the Beat’ singer also has younger siblings Paula, 63, Christopher, 62, and Melanie, 61. Madonna’s youngest sister, Jennifer, is 55. Henry, a singer-songwriter, is married to Melanie.

Madonna will be heading out on the road for a greatest hits ‘Celebration Tour’ later this year.

The sold-out 36 show dates include six London dates at the O2 arena.