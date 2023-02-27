Madonna’s older brother Anthony Ciccone dies at 66

Madonna’s older brother Anthony Ciccone has passed away at the age of 66.

Anthony, who was known to have battled alcoholism and homelessness during his lifetime, died last Friday night (25 February 2023), according to the BBC.

The cause of death has not been announced. Madonna is yet to address the news publicly.

“Anthony has exited this earthly plane” – Joe Henry, Madonna’s brother-in-law

The news was shared on Instagram by Anthony’s brother-in-law, Joe Henry, who said Anthony had exited “this earthly plane.”

“I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone.”

The IG tribute went on: “Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can. But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on. But trouble fades; and family remains — with hands reached across the table. Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision.”

Henry also shared an old black and white photo of Anthony.

Madonna, 64, has another older brother named Martin, who is 65.

The ‘Back That Up to the Beat’ singer then has younger siblings Paula, 63, Christopher, 62, and Melanie, 61. Madonna’s youngest sister, Jennifer, is 55. Henry, a singer-songwriter, is married to Melanie.

Christopher, who is gay, famously wrote a 2008 autobiography Life with My Sister Madonna.

Madonna’s father Silvio is 91. Her mother, also called Madonna, died in 1963 of breast cancer. She was 31.

Madonna – who will hit the road for a greatest hits tour later this year – grew up with her family in the US state of Michigan. She moved to New York City to pursue stardom at the age of 19.