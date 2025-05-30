Luke Evans drops new single ‘Only One Of You’

Luke Evans has released a new single – just in time for Pride Month.

Entitled ‘Only One Of You’, the song was co-written with Evans’ friend Amy Wadge, best known for co-writing ‘Thinking Out Loud’ with Ed Sheeran, for which she took home a GRAMMY Award for Song of the Year in 2016.

Wadge has also worked with a number of other established artists including Westlife, P!nk and Alicia Keys.

‘Only One of You’ is the first new music from the Hollywood hunk since his duet with Pose actor Billy Porter in 2023, ‘Always Be My Man’, which was lifted from the soundtrack from the pair’s queer divorce drama Our Son.

The Nine Perfect Strangers actor teased new music last year in an interview with The Standard. “I am writing right now and I’ve been recording a few things so I may release something in the new year, I’m not sure yet. That never stops,” he said.

“I love singing,” Evans went on, before adding that he also had ambitions to tour. “I would like to maybe do some touring next year, I’m not entirely sure when but that would be the next step for me to take a show on the road, which would be really fun.”

A departure from the orchestral arrangements heard on the artist’s first two albums, ‘Only One Of You’ is described hitting “a more contemporary vein”. The track is also said to be “a nod to what Pride Month represents” and about “celebrating being proud”.

Aside from music, Evans has also been focused on his clothing line BDXY which recently expanded to include swimwear.

The actor runs the fashion label with his boyfriend Fran Thomas. “We’re best friends. We travel together. We work together, we work on the fashion brand together. And we’re building a life together,” Evans said of his beau in an interview with Out last year. “We’re happy and I’m very grateful that I’ve met that person.”