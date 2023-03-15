Lil Nas X apologises to trans community after backlash to tweets

Lil Nas X has apologised to the trans community after being accused of mocking transitioning.

In a now-deleted tweet, the 23-year-old rapper tweeted a photo of influencer Glow Princess (Armanda Tounghui) joking he had transitioned.

“The surgery was a success,” he captioned the image.

Lil Nas X apologizes to the trans community after being accused of mocking transitioning in a now-deleted post. pic.twitter.com/f8mdWEQ4kA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 14, 2023

Lil Nas, who came out in 2019, faced criticism for the tweet, especially in the climate of anti-trans bills across the US.

Tennessee recently introduced legislation banning drag shows as well as gender-affirming care for minors.

Other states have introduced/passed similar legislation like Florida, which also introduced the ‘Don’t Say Gay, Don’t Say Trans’ bill.

“I def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool.”

One response to Lil Nas’ tweet read: “you’re a gay cis male why are you making transitioning a punchline of a joke.”

The ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker responded: “im literally just saying she looks like me y’all cannot be f***in serious.”

so once again @LilNasX responding with spite and vitriol instead of engaging with the very valid criticism coming from an actual trans person. AND is cool with your fans harassing and sending threats to a Black trans woman who named the ways your apology fell short. okay https://t.co/fLM2wUnL18 pic.twitter.com/aDyyyNZ2Hk — lexi (@lexicon91) March 14, 2023

Another user quoted his explanation: “Why did he have to mention surgery tho.” Lil Nas replied: “because she has titties? are u dense?”

Later, Lil Nas apologised for his posts, walking back his initial response.

apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) March 14, 2023

He wrote: “Apologies to the trans community I def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool.”

“Such love to you guys. Sorry,” he concluded.

While some thanked Lil Nas online for his handling and apology, others expressed that this situation as well as his previous fake pregnancy photos have “opened up a ugly can of worms.”

One person replied: “this apology ain’t it!” and calling the apology “fake.” Nas in turn replied: “girl eat my ass.”

girl eat my ass https://t.co/EXs1p9vkaw — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) March 14, 2023

Attitude has approached a rep for Lil Nas X for additional comment