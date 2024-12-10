Lady Gaga teases ‘chaos’ and ‘candy bits’ of LG7: ‘The album’s a party’

Lady Gaga has spoken about the highly anticipated LG7 album in a new interview, describing the LP as “a party.”

The singer went on to speak of the diversity of the album’s tracklisting, explaining to Rolling Stone: “After the first few songs you think you know what you’re getting into… you don’t.”

Speaking about the album’s lead single ‘Disease‘, Gaga noted how the record harked back to much of her earliest work. “The structure is very similar to the structure of a lot of my records. I’m not just talking about verse, pre-chorus, chorus, post-chorus.”

“I’m talking also about the little candy bits that are in there, little hooky things that come throughout. That’s something I did a lot of in my earlier work that I was excited to bring out again in this.”

The singer repeatedly referred to the “chaos” of the album, at one point elaborating: “There’s moments where we are sonically doing things that like… we’re just trying to push sound as much as possible. There’s other moments where it’s all about love and it’s super dreamy.”

“That, to me, is true chaos. True chaos is all of it.”

“When I returned to a darker pop style of pop, all my early experiences with music came out”

In a seperate interview, the artist also recently spoke about how the album will draw from her love of music from the past. “When I write and produce and sing songs, I am always drawing upon my knowledge of the history of music, and so many artists and producers that came before me.”

“In that way, this album is a celebration of a lot of the music that made me who I am, because when I returned to a darker pop style of pop, all my early experiences with music came out,” Gaga said in an interview with Vogue.

Earlier this year, the singer took to Instagram to express her joy at the fan reaction to ‘Disease’. “I honestly am trying to find the right words to say,” she wrote. “I have been so excited to release my new music and to see all the monsters come alive and dance and perform and smile and cry is such an insane joy.”

LG7 is currently scheduled for release in February 2025.