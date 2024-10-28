Lady Gaga responds to fan reaction for ‘Disease’: ‘I’m so grateful and overwhelmed’

Little Monsters around the world have their paws up following the release of Lady Gaga‘s latest single ‘Disease’.

The track, which is the first taste of Gaga’s upcoming seventh album known colloquially as LG7, dropped on Friday (25 Oct), and proved an immediate hit among the singer’s dedicated fans.

Now in a moving Instagram post, Mother Monster herself has expressed her gratitude to the response fans have had the song.

“I haven’t seen our community like this in a very long time” – Lady Gaga

“I honestly am trying to find the right words to say,” she wrote. “I have been so excited to release my new music and to see all the monsters come alive and dance and perform and smile and cry is such an insane joy.”

Gaga, who only last month released a surprise companion album to her film Joker: Folie à Deux titled Harlequin, continued: “I’m so grateful and overwhelmed at your love for ‘Disease’. Keep dancing. There’s a LOT more to come.”

The singer went on to say that she hadn’t “seen our community like this in a very long time”, adding: “Thank you for coming on this ride w me all these years and still showing up for the music.”

She rounded off her message to fans by wishing them a happy Halloween.

Fans themselves expressed their own gratitude for the singer’s return to pop music.

“Thank you for coming back to gay people,” commented the author and writer Shon Faye.

“Love u mum,” wrote fellow musician Tom Rasmussen.

“You’re so special!! Thanks for continuing to share your gifts with the world!!!! It makes me so happy to know you’re so happy doing it,” wrote Drag Race star Aquaria.

Meanwhile, ‘Disease’ looks set to scale the charts. According to the Official Charts Company, the track is currently number one in mid-weeks, although there are only 500 chart units separating the song from Gigi Perez’s ‘Sailor Song’, which is currently sitting at number two.

If ‘Disease’ does hit the top spot come Friday, it would mark Gaga’s seventh number one single in the UK. The singer’s last chart topper was 2020’s ‘Rain on Me’ featuring Ariana Grande.