Kylie Minogue’s exclusive pop-up shop is coming to London – here’s how to visit

Kylie Minogue is staying booked and busy!

To celebrate the release of her new album, Tension, she’s opening a pop-up shop in London.

Her sixteenth album, due for release on Friday (22 September), is the subject of this exclusive shop.

LOVERS 💚📍 So excited to announce that we're bringing a ✨KYLIE POP-UP✨ store to London next week!! Come and celebrate the release of Tension! pic.twitter.com/arKYPN1XoQ — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) September 15, 2023

The 55-year-old Australian artist is stocking 55 Regent Street full of ready-to-buy items.

The pop-up is open from Friday 22 September to Sunday 24 September, from 10am-6pm each day.

As stated in the press release, the shop will be “stocked full of exclusive items curated personally by Kylie.”

The pop-up will be selling an array of limited edition products including individually numbered Tension vinyl, signed prints and lithographs.

Furthermore, an exclusive Tension-themed Rosé wine from Kylie’s own brand will be available.

“Brand new limited edition candles, bespoke clothing, merchandise and event memorabilia,” will also be for sale.

“A must-do experience for all Kylie fans, collectors and music lovers.”

The ‘Padam’ hitmaker is also the cover star of the new issue of Rolling Stone UK.

In an accompanying interview, Kylie discussed her continued love for writing music.

“I’m happiest when I feel like I’ve expressed some deep emotion or thoughts that I’m struggling with and it’s like talking with a friend. Speaking your truth is helpful.”

“When I am able to do that, I like to almost paint it instead of just spilling it out,” she also shared. “I like to have some poetry with it to not be entirely obvious.”

On being a workaholic, the ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ singer said: “Sometimes [a long break] crosses my mind, but it’s fairly fleeting. There’s a song that hasn’t been written yet. ‘Padam Padam’ didn’t exist a year ago.

“I guess the ultimate seduction or challenge is to create that three and a half minutes of transformative magic. You want to try and keep getting that high [of] affecting someone positively.”

It was announced last month that ITV has commissioned An Audience with Kylie.

It will offer the ‘Tension’ singer a chance to look back at the highlights of her career. She will also perform classic hits as well as newer material.

‘Tension’ the single is streaming now. Tension the album will be available soon on 22 September.