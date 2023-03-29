Honey Dijon and Confidence Man added to Brighton & Hove Pride’s FABULOSO line-up

Brighton & Hove Pride announced Honey Dijon and Confidence Man to the FABULOSO line-up.

International dance star and trailblazer Honey Dijon will headline Saturday’s dance tent.

The revered DJ’s recent remix credits include rewiring classics for David Bowie and Neneh Cherry, while sprucing up the latest works for Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Madonna.

Brighton & Hove Pride First Artist Announcements: SATURDAY 5th August 2023

Thrilled to announce the Grammy Award-winning Black Eyed Peas @bep are confirmed to headline FABULOSO, with @zaralarsson @JaxJones @dyl_an + over 100 LGBTQ+ artists https://t.co/ZwLpmAIub0 pic.twitter.com/VRPcS44iZm — Brighton & Hove Pride (@PrideBrighton) February 27, 2023

The full line-up for FABULOSO Saturday’s (5 August) dance tent also includes performances from Gok Wan, DJ Paulette, Hifi Sean, Monki and many others.

Meanwhile, Confidence Man has been added to the main stage line-up.

Confidence Man, an Australian indie electro-pop band, has already played biggest festivals around the world.

They perform electric dance pop and will lure you onto the dance floor with their catchy choruses and captivating presence.

FABULOSO is a weekend celebration of music, culture, and community supporting over 100 LGBTQ+ artists.

FABULOSO is held Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th of August 2023.

Other notable performers include the Black Eyed Peas, Steps, Zara Larson, Melanie C, and Eurovision hopeful Mae Muller.

Last year Brighton and Hove Pride returned for the first time in three years due to Covid-19 to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The event raised more than £300,000 for local charities.

In the last six years, £1,236,000 has been raised by Brighton Pride. FABULOSO is Brighton and Hove Pride’s official fundraiser for the Brighton Rainbow Fund.

Brighton and Hove Pride is the UK’s biggest Pride Festival, the Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade will being on 5th August.

Earlybird tickets to FABULOSO are available now.