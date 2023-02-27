The Black Eyed Peas and Steps to headline Brighton Pride 2023

We got a feeling that Brighton and Hove Pride 2023’s gonna be a good one!

The Black Eyed Peas and Steps will headline the UK’s biggest Pride Festival’s FABULOSO weekend.

On Saturday 5 August, the Black Eyed Peas will bring their impressive live shows to Brighton. We’re hoping for hits such as ‘I Gotta Feeling,’ and ‘My Humps’.

The Black Eyed Peas will headline Brighton and Hove Pride’s FABULOSO weekend on Saturday 5 August. (Image: Provided)

The Black Eyed Peas have scored 5 UK numbers ones, 13 top 10s, and over 80 million record sales. It makes the Grammy Award-winning band is one of the most successful groups of all time.

The band has used its platform to support the LGBTQ+ community in places like Poland. While performing on New Year’s Eve 2022/2023 the band wore rainbow armbands on stage in solidarity.

Also performing on Saturday is the multi-platinum-selling and 4-time BRIT nominee, Zara Larsson. With iconic tracks such as ‘Never Forget You’ with MNEK, ‘Lush Life’ and ‘Symphony’ with Clean Bandit, Zara Larsson has given us several pop bangers and we can’t wait to hear them live!

Zara Larsson will perform on Saturday 5 August. (Image: Provided)

Then on Sunday 6 August, in a UK exclusive for 2023, we’ll be singing and dancing along to songs like ‘5, 6, 7, 8,’ ‘Tragedy,’ and ‘Deeper Shade of Blue’ as the one and only Steps take to the stage.

Be sure to expect plenty of colourful costumes and plenty, and we mean plenty, of bops from across the years. If we didn’t it’d be a real… ‘Tragedy’.

Steps will headline Brighton and Hove Pride’s FABULOSO weekend on Sunday 6 August. (Image: Provided)

Spice Girl, ally, and Attitude’s Honorary Gay Award at the 2022 Attitude Awards Melanie C is also set to make an appearance at FABULOSO on Sunday. Mel C remains the only female artist to top the UK charts as part of a quintet, quartet, duo, and solo artist and boasts 11 UK number-ones to her name.

Joining the Black Eyed Peas and Steps at FABULOSO is a diverse mix of performers, including Jax Jones, Louise, Dylan, B*Witched, Mae Muller, The Vivienne, Bellah Mae, Harley Moon Kemp, and many, many more.

Melanie C will play on Sunday 6 August. (Image: Provided)

Last year Brighton and Hove Pride returned for the first time in three years due to Covid-19 to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The event raised more than £300,000 for local charities.

In the last six years, £1,236,000 has been raised by Brighton Pride. FABULOSO is Brighton and Hove Pride’s official fundraiser for the Brighton Rainbow Fund.

Brighton & Hove Pride is proud to support over 100 LGBTQ+ artists. Brighton Pride’s sole ethos is to promote tolerance and diversity within the community. It also aims to organise inclusive events with community fundraising at its heart.

For more information check out Brighton-Pride.org.