Heartstopper season 3’s first episode title hints at potential storyline

Heartstopper fans listen up! We have our first hints at the potential plot of season 3.

The second season of Alice Oseman’s saccharine LGBTQ+ teen drama premiered just last month and concluded with a cliffhanger.

“Heartstopper Season 3. Episode 1. Love,” Netflix’s post reads. “That’s all we can tell you for now – but we’ll be back, as will Nick and Charlie.”

🍂 Heartstopper Season 3. Episode 1. Love. 🍂



Instagram official boyfriends shy student Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and rugby lad Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) endured lots of drama last season.

Nick came out to his friends, family and the whole school as bisexual. Also, Charlie found the courage to speak about his mental health.

In the final moments of season two’s final episode, Charlie confesses the extent of his mental health complexities to a tearful Nick.

Soothing his boyfriend on his bedroom floor, Nick began listing that he loves Charlie’s hair, his eyes, and… his voice trails off.

Then, as Charlie heads home he pulls up his messages to Nick and types “I love you.” His finger hovers over the ‘send’ button but he pauses and then the credit roll.

Picking up from season 2, fans are speculating that season 3 (episode one titled ‘Love’) may open with the an adored scene from the comics.

When Charlie tells Nick he loves him, the latter is showering. A funny but sweet moment between the pair unravels as Nick scrambles to re-dress.

Oseman has previously hinted at what to expect from season 3. Speaking to Digital Spy, they shared mental health will also be “a big element of season 3.”

“We’re going to continue to look at that in a big way and explore how that affects Nick and Charlie’s relationship, and all of the other friendships in the show.”

It’s been established that Ben (Sebastian Croft) won’t be returning in Season 3.

However, it seems many of the core actors will be returning with season 3 due to start filming “soon.”