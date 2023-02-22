Graham Norton and Hannah Waddingham among Eurovision 2023 hosts

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and Eurovision legend Graham Norton will co-host the 2023 Song Contest in Liverpool.

The pair will be joined by Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

Presenting the two live Semi-Finals (9 and 11 May) will be the trio of musical superstars Julia, Hannah, and Alesha.

Introducing Liverpool’s new Fab Four 🥳 Your #Eurovision2023 hosts are:



⭐️ Graham Norton

⭐️ Hannah Waddingham

⭐️ Julia Sanina

⭐️ Alesha Dixon



Read all about them here: https://t.co/bAKRjTrTnL pic.twitter.com/tzCiMWPHUh — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) February 22, 2023

Graham will join them for the Grand Final (13 May) and share commentary responsibilities with comedian Mel Giedroyc.

The last UK Eurovision Song Contest was held in 1998 and was presented by Terry Wogan and Ulrika Jonsson.

The UK is hosting on behalf of the 2022 winner Ukraine, which cannot stage the event due to Russia’s ongoing invasion.

“It is such a great honour to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine”

Emmy winner Waddingham shared “it is such a great honour” and “privilege” to be a part of 2023 Eurovision.

She added: “This year, perhaps more than ever, it is such a great honour to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, a country which has carried itself with such strength and unity.”

“I’m so excited to showcase Ukrainian culture and creativity, and to help put on a show to make my country proud,” Sanina said. “I can’t wait to get to Liverpool and meet the fans and the rest of the Eurovision family.”

Say hello and привіт to our #Eurovision2023 family! 🤩



Graham Norton, Julia Sanina, Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, Rylan, Scott Mills, Mel Giedroyc, Timur Miroshnychenko and Sam Quek ✨



Read more here: https://t.co/NyBgKL7TLd pic.twitter.com/sIELbSuVvn — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) February 22, 2023

Graham was also excited to share the news: “I truly believe it’s the greatest show on earth and every year that I’m involved it’s a huge honour.”

“I personally feel a big responsibility to make our Ukrainian colleagues proud, he added. “Alongside presenting the Grand Final to the world, I just couldn’t resist the opportunity to get back into the commentary box for those watching in the UK!”

Additionally, Ukrainian broadcaster Timur Miroshnychenko, who hosted Eurovision in Ukraine in 2017, will be hosting the opening ceremony.

Also, for the first time in the UK’s Eurovision Song Contest history, both Semi-Finals will be live on the BBC. Scott Mills and Rylan will be providing UK audiences with insightful commentary.

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place in the Liverpool Arena on Saturday 13 May. The Semi-Finals are on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May.