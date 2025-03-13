Doechii to headline WorldPride D.C. closing concert

The upcoming WorldPride festival in Washington D.C. must have one of the most stacked line-ups in recent memory.

As if last week’s most recent addition of Wicked star Cynthia Erivo wasn’t enough, today it has been announced the festival’s closing concert will be headlined by none other than the GRAMMY winning rapper du jour Doechii.

The rapper, who is herself bisexual, has fast become a queer icon after the success of recent singles like ‘Anxiety’ and ‘Denial Is A River’. The star’s jaw dropping performance at the recent GRAMMY Awards, where she also picked up a trophy for Best Rap Album, cemented her status as a must-see live act.

Doechii was also recently announced to be playing Glastonbury this June – however queer fans will be in a pickle as it’s been confirmed her set will clash with not one, but two other LGBTQ+ icons – Charli xcx and Scissor Sisters.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Ryan Bos, executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, host of WorldPride 2025 said: “The Sunday Closing Ceremony and Concert is a moment of reflection, unity, and celebration as we acknowledge the challenges before us in preserving the freedoms we’ve fought for and ensuring members of our community do not get left behind.

“Doechii’s unique artistry and unapologetic authenticity make her the perfect artist to close out this historic event.”

Both Doechii and Erivo join the already stellar line-up which boasts the likes of Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Troye Sivan, Paris Hilton, Kim Petras, Grimes, Rita Ora, Marina, RAYE, and more.

WorldPride 2025 will be held in Washington, DC between 23 May and 8 June, marking the 50th anniversary of Capital Pride celebrations. Over 16 days, the city will host a dazzling array of events, including a massive march that follows the route of freedom fighters such as Martin Luther King Jr.

(Image: washington.org)

The closing weekend of WorldPride 2025 on 7 and 8 June will also see two days of music and partying thanks to the Capital Pride Festival taking over 100 acres of parkland in the heart of the city amid the iconic National Mall.

Full information on WorldPride 2025 programming is available on the organisation’s official website.