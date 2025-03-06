Wicked star Cynthia Erivo announced as WorldPride 2025 headliner in Washington, D.C.

Wicked star and all-round icon Cynthia Erivo has been announced as the headliner for the WorldPride 2025 Street Festival and Concert.

Set to take place on Saturday, 7 June, in Washington, D.C. , the triple Oscar-nominee will take the stage as part of the landmark celebrations marking 50 years of Pride in the US capital.

WorldPride 2025 is expected to draw millions of people from around the world, running from 23 May to 8 June with a stunning schedule of events.

The closing weekend will feature two days of performances, culminating in Erivo’s appearance on the Capitol Stage following the Pride Parade. Will she be performing her beloved Wicked numbers such as ‘Defying Gravity’ and ‘I’m Not That Girl’? There will be tears if not.

Ryan Bos, executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, told Metro Weekly: “Cynthia is someone personally who I have come to admire from shows she’s performed on Broadway to most recently in Wicked, and we’re excited to have her as a headliner.”

WorldPride 2025 headliners

Cynthia Erivo joins an already-stacked list of headliners for WorldPride, including Columbian pop goddess Shakira, Ms Jenny from the Block herself Jennifer Lopez, and former Attitude cover star Troye Sivan (whose 2018 cover feature you can enjoy in the Attitude app).

Below is the full list of WorldPrid 2025 headliners:

Shakira

Jennifer Lopez

Troye Sivan

Cynthia Erivo

Kim Petras

Tinashe

Paris Hilton

Grimes

Marina

Rita Ora

Zedd

Galantis

Purple Disco Machine

RAYE

Sofi Tukker

Betty Who

WorldPride 2025 coinciding with 50th anniversary of Capital Pride in Washington, DC

WorldPride 2025 will be held in Washington, DC between 23 May and 8 June, marking the 50th anniversary of Capital Pride celebrations. Over 16 days, the city will host a dazzling array of events, including a massive march that follows the route of freedom fighters such as Martin Luther King Jr.

(Image: washington.org)

The closing weekend of WorldPride 2025 on 7 and 8 June will also see two days of music and partying thanks to the Capital Pride Festival taking over 100 acres of parkland in the heart of the city amid the iconic National Mall.

Full information on WorldPride 2025 programming is available on the organisation’s official website.