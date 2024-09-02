Chappell Roan is ‘busy writing’ new music, says manager

Despite only releasing her debut album last year, Chappell Roan is already working on material for a potential follow up, says her manager.

In an interview with Music Business Worldwide, the 26-year-old breakout pop star‘s manager, Nick Bobetsky, said the ‘HOT TO GO!’ singer was “busy writing” new music after a whirlwind year.

“I do think that we’re likely going to embrace a very similar plan that we did for [The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess], which is that when she finishes a song she loves, we put our heads together and quickly work to get that music out,” he said. “That’s what we did with ‘Good Luck, Babe!'”

Given the success of ‘Good Luck, Babe!’, which hit number two on the Official Singles Chart and is still hanging out in the top five, it’s an approach that’s worked.

“Right now Chappell wants to feel free to put music out when it’s ready” – Nick Bobetsky, Chappell Roan’s manager

That being said, Chappell isn’t about to give up releasing albums.

“[She] is absolutely an album artist,” Bobetsky said. “I think that’s what people want from her, big picture. I don’t think that takes away from the impact of singles.”

Instead, the singer and her team will assess when appetite among fans is deep enough before releasing a whole album.

“I think right now Chappell wants to feel free to put music out when it’s ready and when she’s excited about letting people hear it,” Bobetsky said. “And I think that’s what the fans want as well.”

Chappell Roan only released her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, in 2023. Three years in the making, the record became a word-of-mouth success thanks to its unapologetically queer themes and insatiable pop bangers.

In 2024, however, the album – and Chappell herself – exploded in popularity thanks, in part, to TikTok and a number of high profile live performances at Coachella and the Governors Ball in New York.

As a result, the album propelled up the charts, hitting number two on the Billboard 200 album chart in the US and number one on the Official Album Chart in the UK.

Speaking to Joel Kim Booster for Interview magazine, however, the 26-year-old said that she wasn’t fussed about chart positions.

“I’ve never given a fuck about the charts or being on the radio, but it’s so crazy how industry people are taking me more seriously than before,” she said.

“Like, my career doesn’t mean anything more now that I have a charting album and song. If anything, I’m just like, ‘Fuck you guys for not seeing what actually matters.’ A chart is so fleeting. Everyone leaves the charts.”

The singer has also spoken about the pressures that her explosive rise has caused, telling the Comment Section podcast’s Drew Afualo that she wanted to “pump the brakes” on fame.

“People have started to be freaks. Like, [they] follow me and know where my parents live, and where my sister works. All this weird shit,” she said.

In an Instagram post, Chappell later called out the “predatory behaviour” of certain fans, adding that she feels “scared and tired” due to the harassment she’s experienced.

“I chose this career path because because I love music and art and honouring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it,” she wrote.

“I want to love my life, be outside, giggle with my friends, go to the movie theatre, feel safe, and do all the things every single person deserves to do,” she continued. “Please stop touching me. Please stop being weird to my family and friends. Please stop assuming things about me.”

The ‘Pink Pony Club’ singer recently cancelled two dates on her European tour due to “scheduling conflicts”.

She is set to perform at the MTV VMAs, where she is nominated for two awards, on 11 September, before heading to the UK for three sold-out shows.