VMAs: Chappell Roan, Troye Sivan, and Victoria Monét among LGBTQ+ nominees
Queer music is being well and truly celebrated!
LGBTQ+ artists are being celebrated and we love to see it. A whole array of dazzling queer talent has been nominated for the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) this year including Chappell Roan, Troye Sivan, and more.
Taylor Swift has a total of 10 nominations, making her the most nominated in the 2024 bunch. And as well as LGBTQ+ talent, a host of allies like Dua Lipa and Charli XCX have been recognised for videos such as ‘Houdini’ and ‘Von dutch’ respectively.
In the latest moment in her meteoric rise, Chappell Roan has scored two nominations including Best New Artist. She has also been nominated for the PUSH Performance of the Year for ‘Red Wine Supernova’. Elsewhere, Billie Eilish has picked up two nominations while SZA and Megan Thee Stallion have five apiece.
Check out all the LGBTQ+ nominees in their categories below:
Video of the Year
Billie Eilish, ‘Lunch’
SZA, ‘Snooze’
Artist of the Year
Sza
Bad Bunny
Best New Artist
Chappell Roan
PUSH Performance of the Year
Victoria Monét, ‘On My Mama’
Chappell Roan, ‘Red Wine Supernova’
Best Collaboration
Drake feat. Sexyy Red and SZA, ‘Rich Baby Daddy’
GloRilla feat Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Wanna Be’
Best Hip-Hop
Drake feat. Sexyy Red and SZA, ‘Rich Baby Daddy’
Megan Thee Stallion, ‘BOA’
Best R&B
SZA, ‘Snooze’
Victoria Monét, ‘On My Mama’
Best Latin
Anitta, ‘Mil Veces’
Shakira & Cardi B, ‘Puntería’
Bad Bunny, ‘MONACO’
Video for Good
Billie Eilish, ‘What Was I Made For?’
Best Direction
Megan Thee Stallion, ‘BOA’ Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.
Best Visual Effects
Megan Thee Stallion, ‘BOA’ Visual Effects by Mathematic
Best Choreography
Troye Sivan, ‘Rush’
Best Art Direction
Megan Thee Stallion, ‘BOA’ Art Direction by Brittany Porter
Best Editing
Anitta, ‘Mil Veces’ Editing by Nick Yumul
The 2024 VMAs will be announced on Tuesday 10 September in New York.