Mister Kansas, the hunk going viral in a tiny Speedo, is a proud trans ally

Mister Kansas, John Ahlstedt, is not just a pretty pair of pecs. After going viral for appearing in the Mister USA pageant’s swimsuit round last month, fans uncovered the advocate behind the briefs.

As part of the pageant’s top 20, Ahlstedt initially stood out for his tight, American flag-themed Speedo, while most other contestants wore swim shorts. Pleasing to the eye, Ahlstedt quickly took gay X by storm, with fans thirsting over his muscular build and painted nails.

Ahlstedt ultimately placed fifth in the competition and earned the title of Mister Culture Universal. Marking the moment on social media, he wrote: “I didn’t know what to expect or how I’d fit in. I just knew I wanted to show up as myself.”

“I’m proud that I did all of this as myself” – Mister Kansas, John Ahlstedt on competing in Mister USA

Listing his achievements during the competition, he followed up by describing the people he met from his own online community. “Turning usernames and profile pictures into actual people I could laugh and talk with was genuinely one of my favourite parts,” said Ahlstedt.

“I’m proud that I did all of this as myself. I didn’t need to be the loudest, most polished or most impressive person in the room. I just needed to show up, enjoy it, connect with people and see where it took me,” he added.

An advocate for LGBTQ+ and trans rights

Online users quickly identified Mister Kansas as Ahlstedt and began looking into his background. He has amassed quite the social media following under the online name @happytimes503, where he advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, particularly for the trans community.

His bio reads: “Protecting LGBTQ rights and dignity 1 post at a time!” followed by trans and LGBTQ+ pride flags. In his videos, he speaks up for his trans siblings and criticises Donald Trump’s anti-trans agenda and the treatment of immigrants.

Ahlstedt is reportedly straight and is also a husband and father.