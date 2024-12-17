Chappell Roan contemplates potential Grammy win: ‘I’m going to say something controversial’

Chappell Roan has promised to set tongues wagging once again should she prove victorious at the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony in which she is nominated for an impressive six awards.

The ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ songstress revealed to Zane Lowe in an appearance on Carpool Karaoke that she has mixed feelings about the award show. “It’s such a double-edged sword for me, because I’m like, ‘Yes, it is a talent show for the popular kids,’” she confessed. “That’s one side.”

“But the other side is, ‘Oh my God, how amazing is it that a gay artist wrote a gay song that went number one, with a gay writer who did not grow up in the industry, did not have an in, has been busting her ass for like a decade?'” Roan went on. “That’s honourable to me. It’s an honour to be nominated with some of the other artists.”

As for what she might say to the room of her peers should her name be called out on the big night, the singer teased: “I don’t have a speech yet, but you know me. I’m going to say something controversial.

“Why not? Girl, what do I have to lose?” the artist continued. “The fearlessness comes from in my heart knowing I’m always going to be OK.”

Throughout the singer’s meteoric rise to fame over the last year she has become as known for her struggles to grapple with the pressures of stardom as she has for her razor sharp hooks. In an interview with The Face earlier this year, Roan admitted that part of her is hoping she might not win a Grammy so as to alleviate some of that pressure.

“I’m kind of hoping I don’t win, because then everyone will get off my ass: ​’See guys, we did it and we didn’t win, bye!’ I won’t have to do this again,” she told the magazine.

The ‘Pink Pony Club’ artist was recently announced as a headliner at next year’s Reading and Leeds Festival.