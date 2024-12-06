Chappell Roan to headline Reading and Leeds Festival 2025

Chappell Roan is among the names announced to headline Reading and Leeds Festival, sparking excitement the rising pop star could be in the mix for this year’s Glastonbury line-up.

The ‘HOT TO GO!’ singer will join Travis Scott, Hozier and Bring Me The Horizon as the festival’s main headliners. Elsewhere on the line-up are names like Becky Hill, AJ Tracey, The Kooks, Conan Gray, The Dare, Bloc Party, Enter Shikari and Suki Waterhouse.

“We are delighted to welcome Chappell Roan’s debut, an inspiring new pop star poised to define a generation,” said Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic.

Roan, who is also headlining Primavera Sound in Barcelona, is riding the wave of a mammoth year in pop. Just last month she picked up an impressive six Grammy nominations, including nods in the four big categories for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Last summer, at the beginning of the singer’s rise to superstardom, Roan reportedly broke records at Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago, drawing the biggest daytime crowd the festival had ever seen. It was a particularly impressive feat as the artist had only a handful of viral songs at that point.

Additionally, the star also completed a UK tour in September which included three sold out nights at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. She is among the names rumoured to be playing this year’s Glastonbury Festival which just recently announced Rod Stewart to be playing in its Sunday afternoon Legends slot.

Dan Nigro, Roan’s primary producer, recently revealed in an interview that work on the singer’s second LP is well underway, with five songs already recorded. Nigro, who is also famous for his work with Olivia Rodrigo, teased a “fun, up-tempo country song” that includes a fiddle, as well as “a couple of ballads and a mid-tempo rock song”.

He also confirmed that, at present, none of the songs they’ve worked on together address the star’s publicised struggles with her newfound fame. “We’re still writing from a really fun place,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”

The ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ songstress has also been playing a track called ‘The Subway’ at her live shows, and recently debuted a song called ‘The Giver’ on Saturday Night Live. Both songs are expected to be included on her upcoming sophomore effort.

Tickets for Reading and Leeds Festival 2025 edition will go on sale Monday 9 December here and here respectively.