Britney Spears and Will.i.am is now arriving on Friday – not Wednesday

Britney Spears and Will.i.am have announced they’re collaborating on a new track.

However, the track will now be released on Friday (21 July) and not Wednesday (19 July), as socials and publications seemed to imply.

Announcing the new single, the pair garnered widespread excitement for their fourth collaboration.

The former Black Eyed Peas frontman posted on Instagram a clip of the forthcoming track.

“I’m sooo honored and excited for this release…Thank you [Britney Spears]…you’re one of the most fearless, strongest, kindest, purest people I’ve met in my life,” Will.i.am wrote in his Instagram caption.

He also added: “I always loved working with you and I always will…”

In the short clip of the upcoming song, there’s also a reference to the pair’s 2013 hit ‘Scream & Shout’.

“You are now rockin’ with Will.i.am and Britney b**ch,” the track begins.

The next line is Britney singing “Mind your business, b**ch” twice.

Will.i.am also hashtagged the phrase “mind your business,” indicating this may be the track’s name.

It’s unclear as to whether this will be a single track or part of a wider release.

Furthermore, this track marks one of Britney’s first releases free from her 13-year conservatorship.

The first post-conservatorship Britney song saw her team up with Elton John on ‘Hold Me Closer’ last year. The track peaked at number 3 in the UK charts.

Earlier this month, Britney also announced she will be releasing a memoir titled The Woman In Me.

The “brave” memoir is set to tell her story in her own words. It is set to be released on 24 October.

Britney and Will.i.am’s track is set to be released on 21 July and can be pre-saved now.