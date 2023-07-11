Britney Spears shares release date and book cover for ‘brave’ memoir The Woman in Me

Britney Spears is set to tell her story in her own words in her upcoming “brave” memoir.

On Tuesday (11 July) it was announced that Spears, 41, would be releasing The Woman in Me on 24 October.

It comes after the 2021 termination of the conservatorship that had controlled most aspects of Britney’s life since 2008.

“The publishing event of the year”

In a statement provided to People Jennifer Bergstrom, the Senior Vice President and Publisher at Gallery Books said: “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery.

“I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

Great news coming tomorrow 👀🤫🙊 … I’m so so excited … can’t wait to share this news with you all !!!! pic.twitter.com/10coOaKoRL — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) July 10, 2023

Available to pre-order now, the book has been described by Gallery Books as: “A brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

The page also reads: “Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love – and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last. ”

“I don’t feel like I can live a full life”

Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, filed to end his conservatorship of Britney in September 2021.

The arrangement, which saw the 71-year-old have oversight of Britney’ life as well as her finances, began in 2008. It followed the ‘Stronger’ singer’s widely publicised personal struggles.

In her 2021 testimony, Britney detailed some of her experiences under the control of the conservatorship. This included not being allowed to get married and also not being able to have children.

Britney also alleged that her father “loved” controlling her. She told the court in Los Angeles: “I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

Britney also alleged “conservatorship abuse” against her father who repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.