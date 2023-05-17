ANOHNI & The Johnsons’ powerful new music video stars Munroe Bergdorf

ANOHNI & The Johnsons have announced their new album My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross.

The new announcement marks the American music group’s first album in seven years.

The album single ‘It Must Change’ is a soundtrack to activism. The track’s music video stars model, activist and icon Munroe Bergdorf.

The music video, directed by Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard, is also a cinematic visual experience.

Appearing under atmospheric lighting, Munroe then lip-syncs along to the powerful lyrics.

Images of graffiti, forrest fires and rebellion appear throughout ‘It Must Change’.

“Munroe Bergdorf has done so much service for British society,” ANOHNI shares. “She always impresses me with her articulate grace. Munroe’s dignity and ethical courage are a guiding light.”

“She always impresses me with her articulate grace”

ANOHNI noted of her sixth studio album that several songs are a response to “present day to global and environmental concerns.”

The My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross album art is a photo of human rights activist Marsha P. Johnson.

“I want the record to be useful,” ANOHNI added.

“I can sing of an awareness that makes others feel less alone, people for whom the frank articulation of these frightening times is not a source of discomfort but a cause for identification and relief.”

ANOHNI and the Johnsons’ new album, My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross, is out July 7th.