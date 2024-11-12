Meet the co-founder of LGBTQ-centred DJ roster A Lawless Agency who’s making queer safety ‘contractual’

A Lawless Agency are the new kids on the DJ block making a lot of noise.



Founded by Clayton Wright, Lucy Fizz and Jasmine Blatt, the LGBTQ-centred collective represents the best talent across music, dance, events, fashion, experiential and the nightlife world.



As the people behind some of the UK and afar leading events and brands (including Body Movements Festival, Feel It, False Idols and Little Gay Brother) they represent a roster of talent dedicated to breaking boundaries.

Here. Attitude gets to know Clayton – with a few quotes thrown in from Lucy for good measure!

How does the concept of chosen family and community play into building your roster of DJs? How do you see this reflected in their music and performances?

Clayton Wright: Lawless is on a journey to take queer culture and these artists out of the underground and into the mainstream, because queer music and culture deserve to be celebrated and recognised everywhere. We’re not waiting for these artists to reach a certain level of fame, we’re meeting them where they are now because we believe in their talent. It’s easy when you love someone and see their potential for stardom.

What role do you think queer DJs play in shaping the sound and culture of nightlife, especially for the LGBTQ+ community?

Clayton: Queer music and culture came from black and queer culture; the London scene has mirrored a lot of US trends but always remains alternative. Queer culture will always be trailblazing and influential over wider club culture and music trends globally. Just look at Charli XCX and Beyoncé right now. Queers dominate pop music like never before, with artists like Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish and Troye Sivan. For queer ravers, it’s essential to hear queer selectors behind the decks. You know you belong in a space when you see your people around you. It’s a sign that you’re home, you’re safe, and that you can let loose on the dancefloor.

How do you ensure that the events your DJs perform at foster a sense of belonging and safety for the community?

Clayton: Firstly, we only work with people that champion diversity and queer safety, which we make a contractual obligation too. I personally have rewritten the respect policies for venues such as Colour Factory, Fabric, Printworks and Drumsheds. These changes are toward better safety and inclusion, which i’m proud to say I’ve had a hand in pioneering. We make sure that all our artists and the audience are safe to express themselves authentically. Promoters are responsible and accountable for safety and well-being of their queer patrons.

How do you work with venues or promoters to make sure the events your DJs are part of are as inclusive as possible, not just for the LGBTQ+ community but also across other intersectional identities?

Clayton: I think it’s best done by challenging the programming choices and ensuring that line-ups are curated with diversity and visibility in mind. You need to uplift and promote new emerging talent. But still there is a disproportionate amount of female, POC, and trans artists playing on mainstream line-ups. Dance floors have always been a place of equality, or they should be – but all too often venues, and festivals are not accessible enough for people with access needs, and promoters forget that making venues and events accessible is fundamental to inclusivity.

Sober spaces are becoming more popular in queer nightlife. Have you seen a growing demand for these types of events, and how are you adapting your roster to cater?

Lucy Fizz: As a reformed party girl, I find my sobriety is something that almost always comes up in conversation at events. I think people are becoming increasingly curious about sober life and it’s really refreshing to see that being catered to whether that’s the emerging sober space party scene or the seemingly ever-expanding array of non-alcoholic drinks that are available. We can also see this trend amongst our performers, a growing number of whom are now either sober or sober curious. In that sense, we’re already somewhat well adapted for the shift towards a more sober-conscious nightlife experience.

How do you see the unique perspectives of your queer DJs influencing not just the queer scene, but the broader London music scene as well?

Clayton: Well… For example, WILES is breaking through with his incredible music, getting plays on Radio 1, receiving attention from household names like Arielle Free. Mark-Ashley Dupé is a respected London party promoter with nights such as Jungle Kitty and It’s a MAD Haus. Liam Parsons, after debuting at Body Movements, is getting noticed by large promoters like Mighty Hoopla. Lady Lloyd, a Soho icon, is in the recording studio and developing a new queer country night. KaYa is playing at festivals like Glastonbury and DJing for London’s best venues like The Cause. Joel Mignott, who you might have seen on Made In Chelsea, has his own DJ Supper Club.

How do you support the mental health and well-being of your DJs, especially those who are navigating the pressures of performing in queer spaces?

Clayton: As agents – we’re here for all our team and artists. We’re keeping it small, with just seven people for now, which allows us to mentor and manage artists while they are breaking through.

Lucy: To come back to what Clayton said earlier, Lawless is very much built around community. Our artists are friends first. We’re always here to support them.

How do you strike a balance between promoting your DJs within the mainstream while maintaining the authenticity of queer underground spaces?

Clayton: When your roots as an artist are firmly based in underground queer culture, that never really leaves you. All our Lawless DJs have their feet firmly embedded in nightlife. It’s where their love affair with music started and it’s why they wanted to become DJs in the first place. That sense of liberation and connection – you can only find and explore through the queer community. Clubs and raves are spaces that foster emerging queer talent, and no matter where you go and whatever your success in mainstream culture – that is always your home.

What do you envision for the future of queer nightlife? How do you see your roster contributing to creating new spaces for expression, whether in mainstream venues or alternative settings?

Clayton: Queer nightlife is returning to its roots; free parties, art curated nightlife spaces, experimentation, DIY clubs. A new wave of young creative leaders are emerging in nightlife. When I first started in 2012 with Little Gay Brother, we were fighting for visibility and acceptance in the music world. Now, the mission has changed – we no longer care about acceptance, it’s now about creating queer joy away from the gaze of people that ‘just don’t get it’.