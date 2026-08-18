M&S announce surprise collaboration with London-born streetwear brand Aries 

New life was breathed into London’s skate scene when Central Saint Martins graduates Sofia Prantera and Fergus Purcell founded Aries in 2009.

Blurring the lines between streetwear and high fashion, the brand stayed small-scale, independent, and genderless. Evolving with the city, its certified cool kids flocked to Aries’ tongue-in-cheek slogans and anti-establishment artwork.

While that rebellious sensibility lives on, Aries is doing the unthinkable – teaming up with high-street giant M&S to bring it to everyone.

M&S x Aries (Image: Provided)

“Growing up, M&S was part of family life,” says Prantera. “Every summer we would visit from Italy, and it was where I bought my lambswool jumpers. Working with the archive brought back a lot of those memories.”

On 20 August, M&S will unveil its Aries collaboration. Spanning menswear and womenswear, the 26-piece collection ranges from tailoring to sportswear, reworking archive staples through Aries’ distinctive lens.

M&S x Aries (Image: Provided)

Prices range from £10 to £150, with something for everyone – from statement outerwear to accessible accessories.

“Combining Aries’ distinctive creative vision with the quality and craftsmanship our customers expect from M&S has allowed us to create something that feels true to both brands,” says M&S Menswear Director Mitch Hughes.

M&S x Aries (Image: Provided)

It’s a partnership few saw coming, but one that speaks to a wider shift on the high street – heritage brands looking to subculture and streetwear to stay relevant, while independent labels gain access to scale and craftsmanship previously out of reach.

For Aries, it marks a new chapter without abandoning the DIY spirit that built its cult following. For M&S, it’s a chance to prove the high street can still surprise.

The collection launches in-store and online on 20 August.