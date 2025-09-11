Mimi Webb on her pop inspirations: ‘Ginger Spice was on the styling mood board for my new LP’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Who’s your favourite Spice Girl and why? (Or are you too young?!)

I am obsessed with Ginger Spice, I always have been. Earlier this year I was working on the styling mood board for my new album Confessions and she was one of the people I used as a reference. Her looks are iconic to this day. I have never met any of them sadly.

4/5

For a pop star born in the year 2000, we’re just glad Mimi’s not doing a Katseye!

What should Madonna do next?

I would love to see her do a Vegas residency. All her greatest hits, huge production, put on a big show!

4/5

We could see her doing this to support the second Confessions album, actually

How much is too much for a haircut?

This is hard, I do love a nice haircut. I also dye my hair red and keeping that fresh is not easy… I think as long as you can afford it, it’s all fair game!

4/5

Now we get the Ginger Spice mood board

Mimi Webb: always very nice hair (Image: Provided)

Who’s the most unlikely celebrity you’ve partied with?

Liam Neeson at Club 55!

3/5

We wonder if Pamela Anderson was there

Have you ever been mistaken for another celebrity?

Molly Mae. We have a very similar accent and American people seem to think we are the same person when they hear me speak.

3/5

We think Mimi looks like a cross between Dua Lipa and Tate McRae

What’s your favourite gay bar and why?

I’ve been spending a lot of time in LA this year and have had some wild nights in West Hollywood. High Tops and Rooster Fish are my favourites.

5/5

Full marks for not giving the predictable answer of The Abbey

How many pairs of shoes do you own?

I’m not Carrie Bradshaw but quite a few… 30, 40 maybe?

3/5

Did we mention we interviewed Sarah Jessica Parker recently?

Most memorable interaction with a fan?

I have the most incredible fans who are so sweet and supportive! I do have a very funny story from a time I performed in Melbourne. While I was performing, I could see a girl crying in the back of the crowd. I assumed she was emotional about the show and felt very moved, so I asked my team to bring her back after the show so I could meet her. When she came backstage, it turned out she was really drunk and only crying because the bouncer had tried to kick her out of the venue for being too rowdy. She was absolutely hilarious, and we ended up having a drink together.

4/5

Don’t try this at home, or when Gaga comes to London

Who’s the most famous person in your phone book?

My girl Tate McRae, who I toured with back in 2023.

5/5

We won’t hear a bad word said about Tate after the VMAs performance

Who’s your favourite drag queen and why?

RuPaul, the legend – he is an icon! He has paved the way for so many others and turned drag queens into the mainstream sensation it deserves to be.

5/5

When all’s said and done, same, tbh

What’s your drag name? (If you don’t have one, it’s the name of your first pet and first word of first address)

Drag name: Daisy Honey. First pet and first address. It sounds made up but it’s real. It’s the perfect drag queen name.

5/5

That methodology always yields results

Mimi Webb’s new album Confessions is out tomorrow (Image: Provided)

What’s your favourite reality show and why?

I currently love TOWIE. I’m hooked. I watch it everywhere. When I travel, it makes me feel like I’m at home.

3/5

Sad times for Real Housewives of London

Who is your favourite LGBTQ pop star and why?

Oh my god, hands down, Sam Smith. Sam has been such a role model for my music since I started. I used to cover their songs on my first tour. I had the pleasure of meeting them a few years ago and it was such a dream come true.

5/5

An adorable answer!

Who is your dream collaboration?

Adele. Her voice is insane. Her lyrics are out of this world. And she is so funny and so real. I think, aside of how incredible the song would be, we would have the best time.

4/5

Side note: Who’s ready for Adele’s upcoming fifth studio album?

Who would play you in a film of your life?

Sophie Turner. We do not look alike but every time I hear her speak in interviews, I think we would get along!

2/5

We vote Tate McRae!

Mimi’s new album Confessions is out tomorrow, 12 September 2025.