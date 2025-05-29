Sarah Jessica Parker on And Just Like That… SE3 LGBTQ representation: ‘It’s our world, it’s what exists’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sarah Jessica Parker has spoken of the importance of LGBTQ representation in season three of And Just Like That..., in a new interview with Attitude.

And her point of view really matters – not least because she’s one of the show’s executive producers.

The upcoming third season of the Sex and the City spin-off once again features an array of queer characters, from Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda to gay couple Anthony and Giuseppe to Charlotte’s nonbinary child Rock.

“I hope we’re doing right” – Sarah Jessica Parker

Speaking to Attitude in an interview in Paris yesterday (29 May 2025), Sarah Jessica said: “It’s our world. It’s what exists. It’s the reality of our lives.

“We are a very specific show, about a specific time and place, and a particular culture. It doesn’t take place somewhere else where that might not be the case. But our city, and the things that have inspired these particular women, are in large part a product of the gay community.”

Parker furthermore added of the show’s main characters: “All the things we are drawn toward – outside, of course, of being mothers perhaps, our professional paths – the thing that call out to us for inspiration, for beauty, for creativity, innovation, the things that dazzle us, are the product of the gay community, in many, many ways.

“It is right and good that this should be reflected by the population of the show. I hope we’re doing right.”

And Just Like That… S3 launches on 30 May exclusively in the UK on SKY and NOW with episode one, followed by one new episode airing each week.