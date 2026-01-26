Mika on being ‘too gay’ for the music industry, recalling early struggles as a queer artist (EXCLUSIVE)

Mika recalls where his rise to international stardom began, though it was not always smooth sailing, as he remembers being told he was “too gay” for the music industry.

In his Attitude cover interview with Frankie Goes to Hollywood frontman Holly Johnson, Mika discusses expressing his sexuality through music.

“I remember I was at a label, jumping through hoops, and I heard the head of the label in the hallway say, ‘That shit’s too gay.’ And they didn’t sign me,” he recalls. “And then when I did get signed and I was putting out my music everywhere, it was like, thank God it was going well.”

Mika had a similar experience in America, admitting he was never given work in the States. “I overheard a comment that ‘it’s just all a little bit gay; there’s just no point working this at radio or promoting it in America,’” he recollects.

Despite these setbacks, Mika says music has offered a lifeline. “I mean, politics in America might be going backwards, but thank God there’s music to remind people that it has changed.”

Now releasing his first English-language album in six years, Hyperlove, he reflects on the role of community and creative expression. “If I could encourage one thing now, it’s this idea that community is so important, and only good comes out of community,” he says.

“Even if you’re not in agreement with the conversation that you’re having within that community, at least it provokes a conversation,” Mika adds.

His acclaimed 2007 breakthrough single ‘Grace Kelly‘ carries LGBTQ+ themes, as he recalls being rejected by several labels, comparing himself to figures such as Grace Kelly and Freddie Mercury, illustrating the extremes Mika was prepared to embody.

He describes the 2000s hit as a “kind of mad rant of a song”, and despite its worldwide success, said he was still ignored by parts of the industry at the time.

Mika also shared memories of his early musical training, revealing how music became a refuge. “I was eight years old. I was considered a failure,” he states.

Growing up in Paris, France after his family were forced out of war-torn Beirut, Lebanon, Mika recalls being bullied by his peers at school and having a hard time with one teacher in particular. After being kicked out of education, it ignited a fire within him to create music.

“My mum was like, ‘OK, you’re just going to go to the park, and you’re going to play the piano and learn how to sing?’ And I was like, ‘Yes.’”

“Little did I know that meant five to six hours’ training a day. Within six months, I was at the Royal Opera House,” he says, recalling singing everything from Strauss to Brahms to Benjamin Britten.

Mika began as a songwriter before adapting to singing, inspired by his grandmother and other queer artists. “I started to write songs about my grandmother, or I would listen to Rufus Wainwright, hearing him describe these queer stories with such beautiful arrangements,” he recalls.

“It was very clear in my head that this thing in me – the way I was born, my sexuality, my identity – the idea of using it to write music was so obvious,” Mika adds.

Hyperlove is available to stream now across various platforms.

