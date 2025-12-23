Mika reveals the real meaning behind one of his greatest hits, Grace Kelly (EXCLUSIVE)

Mika has spoken about rejection being the inspiration behind one of his greatest hits, ‘Grace Kelly’, as he opens up to Holly Johnson in their Attitude cover interview.

Mika explained that rejection in the music business is not always immediate or clear, revealing that he often found himself comparing himself to other acclaimed musicians.

“Everyone talks about rejection letters, of doors being slammed in your face, but it’s not quite like that, is it?” Mika said, comparing the notion of celebrity to the circus.

“The door is slammed in your face” – Mika on his early days in the industry writing ‘Grace Kelly’

“An opportunity opens, you’re strung along for a while, you’re like the trick pony who has to jump through hoops and stuff,” he continued. “Like the circus animals. And then at a certain point, the door is slammed in your face.”

Mika started out as a songwriter who also sang, writing his first song at the age of seven. At 23, he released his 2007 single, ‘Grace Kelly’.

“I was given this task of writing songs. I wrote, and I wrote, and I wrote for about four or five months, just in a frenzy every second of my day and night,” he recalled.

“They were skipped through in front of me” – Mika reveals he was asked to be more like Robbie Williams by music labels

After months of work, his music was dismissed: “They were skipped through in front of me,” he said. “‘Can’t you just do something a little bit more like Robbie Williams?'” he remembered labels telling him.

Frustrated, he recalled thinking: “‘What’s wrong with me? Am I not masculine enough? Why don’t you want me to be? I can do anything. I can be all these different colours. I can bend over just to be put on your shelf.'”

In a pivotal moment, Mika’s rejection lit a fire within him, turning his anger into lyrics: “I literally say that in the song: should I look older? Should I tilt my head this way? Should I bend over to be put on your shelf? I could be like Grace Kelly if you want me to be. Or do I have to be like Freddie? I can be anything you like. Just give me a break. Just let me try and do it.”

“Kind of mad rant of a song” – Mika describing ‘Grace Kelly’

Referencing Grace Kelly, the American actress of the mid-1900s known for her glamour and elegance, and Freddie Mercury, an iconic gay performer, illustrates the extremes Mika was prepared to embody.

He described the 2000s hit as a “kind of mad rant of a song”, and despite its worldwide success, he was still ignored by the industry at the time.

