Mighty Hoopla: Lisa Scott Lee, Danny Beard and more join Sunday lineup

Mighty Hoopla 2023 is getting more fabulous with the latest additions including Lisa Scott Lee, Danny Beard, and more!

Both acts have been confirmed to perform at the weekend-long festival in June. Sunday 4’s events will be headlined by the wonderful Years and Years.

The full lineup for Sunday also includes the already announced Jake Shears, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and the Vengaboys.

Fresh from their RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 4 win Danny Beard will no doubt be serving up a storm. Meanwhile, Tove Styrke, Gloria Groove, and A1 also take to the stage to help us welcome in the summer.

Drag Energy, July Jones, Marcus Collins, Michelle McManus, and Taylor Trash’s Sync or Swim also join the Sunday lineup.

MORE SUNDAY ACTS ANNOUNCED 💜✨ including Lisa Scott Lee, A1, Gloria Groove and more! Get your tickets here https://t.co/VX5Rztd8Ke pic.twitter.com/K6CvbzSDEw — Mighty Hoopla (@mightyhoopla) February 27, 2023

Saturday 3 June will be headlined by Kelly Rowland with even more acts due to be announced in the interim.

Other artists already announced for the weekend include Shola Ama, Jamelia, Jayde Adams, Queer Bruk, and Soul II Soul.

This will be alongside many other popstars, drag artists, comedians, and DJs across the festival’s seven stages.

Festival organiser Glyn Fussell said 2023’s Mighty Hoopla has “delivered the most mind blowing line up with the full width and breadth of the pop universe.”

“Our audience can expect to see not only a much bigger production right across the park, but also new stages for emerging live acts, pop-up and comedy shows, as well as a brand-new dance tent filled with some of the best LGBTQ+ DJs and performers on the scene,” said festival organiser Jamie Tagg.

Day tickets for Saturday 3 June are sold out but there are a limited amount of weekend tickets and Sunday 4 June day tickets. Tickets are available here.

Check out the full Mighty Hoopla 2023 lineup here.