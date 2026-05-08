Billie Eilish tells LGBTQ fans ‘I love you – stay strong’ in Attitude Uncut cover interview (EXCLUSIVE)

Billie Eilish has addressed her LGBTQ fanbase in a new interview for Attitude Uncut, the digital-first little brother magazine to Attitude, telling them: “I love you so much – stay strong.”

The ‘Birds of a Feather’ singer added: “You mean everything to me. That is my message.”

To read the interview in full, check out Attitude and Attitude Uncut on Apple News+ and the Attitude app, out now.

The 24-year-old music icon spoke to us last week to celebrate the upcoming release of her film Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D).

“We had to advocate for ourselves when the other person disagreed” – Billie Eilish on collaborating with James Cameron

Speaking about co-directing with Titanic and Avatar filmmaker James Cameron, Billie told us: “For this, no mood boards, no voice notes. First of all, we didn’t have a lot of time to do this. I was in the middle of touring. I was on tour.

“The main thing I said was: ‘You’re not allowed to change anything about this show. The show I’ve been doing for the last year is the show you’re going to capture. Sorry. I know you’re James Cameron, but I’m not interested if don’t want to do that.’ What was amazing was, he was like: ‘Oh yeah, duh, obviously.’”

The star – known for songs like ‘Lost Cause’ and ‘When the Party’s Over’ – added: “That was really relieving for me, and exciting. I felt so grateful about that.

“Then it was just about filming the show without tarnishing the show at all, or the stage, or making it confusing and complicated for me or the fans. I didn’t want that at all.

“The real collaborative journey was in the editing process. I mean that was days and days and days, hours and hours and hours in the studio in-person, editing it right in front of us.



“That was where we both worked really, really hard and had to advocate for ourselves when the other person disagreed. He was so willing to hear my thoughts and opinions, and I his. I think we created a pretty amazing movie because of that.”

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) hits cinemas on 8 May 2026.