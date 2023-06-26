Mel C raises hopes for Spice Girls set at Glastonbury 2024

What we really, really want is the Spice Girls at Glastonbury. Like, all five of them onstage. Well, that might be possible if Mel C’s latest comments are anything to go by.

Sporty Spice performed at this year’s Glastonbury on Saturday (24 June) on the Avalon Stage. Her solo set included some Spice Girls classics including ‘2 Become 1’ and ‘Spice Up Your Life’

Speaking to the BBC Mel C said: “Like I said to the audience, doing a couple of Spice Girls songs, ‘A bit of a warm-up for next year?'”

She continued: “They’re rehearsed, they know the words, they’re ready.” Mel C added: “So, if I can drag the other girls along… I say ‘drag’ the other girls along – all of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth.”

The issue, it would seem is timing.

L to R: Geri Halliwell, Mel C, Victoria, Mel B. and Emma Bunton (Image: Spotify)

But the Spice Girl also said that playing Glastonbury was on the band’s bucket list. She also added: “As an artist, it really is the ultimate.”

The Spice Girls last reunited as a complete band for the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics. That was a performance!

Melanie C, Melanie B, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell then went on tour in 2019.

Interestingly, at the end of May, Mel B – Scary Spice – suggested that a full reunion could be imminent.

She told The Sun that “we are planning on releasing a statement.”

She went on to say: “What that is, I can’t say right now because we’re just finishing off perfecting what we’re going to be doing together, all five of us, but it’s going to be something that the fans are really going to love.”

We ‘Wannabe’ in the audience at Glastonbury next year for sure!