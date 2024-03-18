Mel B hints at Glastonbury Spice Girls reunion: ‘We are working on something’

Mel B has hinted that a Spice Girls reunion is on the cards, with the star responding to a question about a possible Glastonbury performance.

Speaking to Gaby Roslin on BBC Radio 2 on Friday 15 March, Scary Spice Mel answered “I wish it was us guys” when asked if the Spice Girls would be performing at this year’s festival.

“Well, I can’t say if it’s going to happen. I’m one of five – the others have to agree,” she said, adding: “I can’t say anything, because I always get into trouble for saying things too soon. So I’m not saying anything, apart from we are working on something.”

In 2019, the girls embarked on a UK & Ireland tour, though without Victoria Beckham. The last time the Spice Girls performed together as a five-piece was at the London 2012 Summer Olympics, which saw the girls spin around the stadium atop customised London taxis.

Mel’s hint is the latest in a long line of teasers about whether the Spice Girls will be performing at Glastonbury.

“All of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto – that’s the truth” – Mel C last year

Last year, Mel C dropped some clues about a possible reunion following her 2023 Glastonbury set. Talking to the BBC Mel C said: “Like I said to the audience, doing a couple of Spice Girls songs, ‘A bit of a warm-up for next year?'”

She continued: “They’re rehearsed, they know the words, they’re ready.” Sporty Spice added: “So, if I can drag the other girls along… I say ‘drag’ the other girls along – all of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto – that is the truth.”

A month earlier, Mel B told The Sun that the girls were “planning on releasing a statement.”

She went on to say: “What that is, I can’t say right now because we’re just finishing off perfecting what we’re going to be doing together, all five of us, but it’s going to be something that the fans are really going to love.”

Glastonbury 2024 is due to take place between 26 – 30 June at the usual location of Worthy Farm in Somerset. Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA are headlining. The coveted Sunday Legends slot is already taken by Shania Twain.