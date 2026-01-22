Max Parker’s next role revealed as he moves on from Boots to live-action God of War series two

Boots star Max Parker has been revealed to appear in series two of the live-action God of War series, with pre-production now underway in Vancouver.

Following the cancellation of the gay marine series on Netflix, Parker is moving to the Amazon Prime series as Heimdall, a watchman amongst the gods.

As per Variety, the 33-year-old actor will play the guardian of Asgard, son of Odin. In the anticipated series, he feels under-appreciated and seeks to elevate his status among the immortal beings.

Who is Heimdall in God of War?

Heimdall is a major antagonist in the video game franchise and a key obstacle for Kratos and his son Atreus. The character was first introduced in the 2022 video game God of War Ragnarök.

Set in the mythical realm of Asgard, the show adapts the two most recent God of War games. It follows Kratos (Ryan Hurst) raising his son Atreus (actor yet to be announced) while navigating the Norse pantheon.

“I’ll see you in Asgard,” announced Parker to his Instagram.

The story involves spreading the ashes of Kratos’ wife, Faye (Deborah Ann Woll), and explores father–son dynamics: Kratos teaches godhood, while Atreus teaches humanity.

According to Variety, actress Teresa Palmer has also been cast in the God of War series as Sif, the wife of Thor.

Max Parker’s acting credits include: Boots, Emmerdale, Vampire Academy and Blood, Sex & Royalty

Parker has numerous acclaimed credits, having starred in Netflix’s Boots (released 2025), and appearing in Vampire Academy, Emmerdale and Blood, Sex & Royalty.

The news comes after Netflix announced that the chart-topping series Boots would not be renewed for a second season on the streaming service.

The announcement came from Deadline late last year, just over two months after the eight-episode first season launched on Netflix in October 2025.

Who does Parker play in Netflix series Boots?

Parker played Sgt. Liam Robert Sullivan in the Netflix military series, following his journey of self-acceptance as a closeted marine in an era when being gay was illegal, evolving from antagonist to a complex mentor figure.

The official release date for series two of God of War is yet to be announced. Series one is available to stream now on Amazon Prime.

