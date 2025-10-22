Max Balegde addresses anti-LGBTQ+ marches as touching moment with older lady sparks conversation (EXCLUSIVE)

Podcaster and content creator Max Balegde has opened up about a touching moment with an elderly woman amid a rise in anti-LGBTQ+ marches across the UK.

The 26-year-old recently starred in the 2025 series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia, where he finished in fourth place and spoke openly about his coming out story.

Speaking to Attitude at the Pride of Britain Awards, he reflected on a recent encounter that made him feel proud to be part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Horrible marches and attacks on LGBTQ+ people constantly” – Max Balegde on the current political climate in the UK

“I had a moment recently, obviously, in the country we’re having so many crazy things with those horrible marches and attacks on LGBTQ+ people constantly,” Balegde said.

“What makes me proud is when I speak to someone from an older generation, and they express how much that’s upset them.”

The TikTok star, who rose to fame for his humour and candid conversations about his love life, has become a vocal advocate for the community, hosting trans awareness events such as the We Stand With You fundraiser amid the Cass review.

His comments come as far-right and evangelical groups have tainted the streets of London in areas such as Soho, sparking fear and frustration within the community.

“We’re not going crazy thinking what’s happening is mental” – Balegde reflecting on his reaffirming conversation with an older lady

Reflecting on the exchange with the elderly woman, Max shared that her empathy and awareness moved him deeply.

“She said to me, ‘You know, when I was your age, it just makes me so proud of what the world’s turning out like, It makes me so sad when you hear about these marches and everything.”

Max added: “And I thought, how lovely is that – that we’re not in this alone, and we’re not going crazy thinking what’s happening is mental.”

“We’re fighting this fight as a younger generation” – Balegde thought before conversing with a fans grandmother

Max said moments like that reaffirm his hope for unity and change. “We’re fighting this fight as a younger generation,” he said.

“There are so many people who completely agree with us, people who stand against racism, homophobia and transphobia. Having those affirming conversations with older people really makes me proud.”