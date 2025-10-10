Evangelical group The King’s Army sparks backlash after marching through Soho chanting ‘Jesus saves’

An evangelical group called The King’s Army has faced criticism from the LGBTQ+ community after marching through Soho chanting “Jesus saves”.

Videos posted online by the group and Turning Point UK show dozens of people walking through the rain, with ‘King’s Army’ printed in gold across their clothing.

The caption accompanying the post claimed the group was ‘protesting the immoral culture in the sex district,’ as around 100 members stood stiff in the rain.

“Bring back traditions and traditional families!” – one user commented supporting the protest

It remains unclear whether Turning Point UK had any official involvement in the event, though the video has been viewed almost a million times across social media platforms.

The right-wing conservative activist and political organisation has previously protested against an alleged Drag Queen Story Hour outside a pub called The Great Exhibition, demonstrating anti-LGBTQ+ values.

Some users have expressed support under the video. One wrote: “Restore England and Europe back to Christ and Peace! Bring back traditions and traditional families!” Other’s used heart and clapping emojis to show their approval.

“This is homophobic intimidation” – Thomas Willet from advocacy group Equality Amplified on the The King’s Army protest

Thomas Willet, member of the advocacy group Equality Amplified, wrote on X: “This isn’t activism; this is homophobic intimidation. These people are nothing but vile bigots through and through. And you want us to mourn Charlie Kirk, the CEO of this hate group? I think the fuck not.”

Broadcaster Iain Dale added: “What on earth is happening in our country? People dressed up in quasi–blackshirt-style uniforms having the gall to tell us to be moral.”

One member of the LGBTQ+ community made light of the situation: “Imagine walking down the street after a hard week at work, cruising for some action, and then these guys spoil your fun. Bit of a turn-off. There’s always next week.”

The original footage appears to have been first shared on The King’s Army’s own Facebook page, where the group wrote: “Around 100 King’s Army soldiers descend upon the sex district of Soho, London, to bring the good news of Jesus Christ!”

According to its website, The King’s Army describes itself as a “non-denominational Christian evangelism movement” that aims to inspire believers to “stop living like civilians and start fighting like soldiers.”

The King’s Army says its goal is to “change the atmosphere” through street preaching and prayer gatherings.